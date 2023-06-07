Karan Kundrra is a heartthrob known and loved by his diehard fans for his stylish fashion sense and his sweet nature. The actor – who has been part of several reality shows and has a 4.7 million Instagram following, tends to make heads turn whenever he steps out for an event, and today was no different.

Earlier today, Karan was snapped by the paps in the city in a full black look as he appeared at the Transformers – Rise of Beasts special screening. Scroll below to check out his look and know the positive and negative reactions it received.

In the pictures going viral on social media, we see Karan Kundrra looking dashing in black pants, a black t-shirt and an oversized black latex jacket that ends at his knees. The coat also features a belt detail and huge lapels. He completed the look with a silver chain (almost lost under the jacket’s collar), dark blue-black shades and what appears to be red Prade Cloudbust Thunder sneakers.

Check out his look here and scroll below to read some mixed comments Karan Kundrra has received for it:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Commenting on the video, one user wrote, “Ye raincoat kyu ?”

Another joked, “Abhi barish shuru ni hui koi smjao😂”

A third joked, “Ye kauna garbage bag phena and it’s not even started raining the things our stars wear to get attention.”

One more added, “Barrish horhai haa kiyaa🙂😂”

Justifying why Karan Kundraa wore the black shiny jacket, “theme hai ruk jao itna jalne ki zaroorat nahi 😂😂”

Praising the look, another added, “Such a handsome boyyyyy😍 He looks extra hot in black 🔥🔥 Always dressing as per occasion 🙌 Karan Kundrra ❤️”

Positive comments on the actor’s look read, “Super hawwwt,” “Handsome Kk,” “He’s effortlessly hot😍” and lots more.

What are your thoughts about Karan Kundrra’s latest black jacket look? Let us know in the comments.

