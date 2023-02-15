When are you getting married? Ever since they came out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, they became one of the most loved couples and it became one of the most asked questions of tinsel town. Well, yes you guessed it right! We are talking about Karan Kundrra and his lady-love Tejasswi Prakash. The couple has been painting the town red with their PDA taking the web by storm.

KK is currently busy promoting his upcoming show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal for which he’s been going places and talking about everything. Scroll down for more details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During one of his recent promotional interviews, Karan Kundrra was once again asked about his wedding plans with his belle Tejasswi Prakash and he clearly revealed that he’s very eager to take the vows. Speaking to Radio City, Kundrra said, “Mei toh March me karne ko tayaar hu. Uske baad inhone jaake Naagin sign kar liya. Inka Naagin khatam hone ko nahi aara hai. Itna successful season dene ki kya zaroorat thi.”

Further when asked about if he has any plans for destination weddings, Karan Kundrra said, “Iss time pe toh kahi bhi hojaye, Film City me karne ko tayaar hu ya set pe bhi karne tayaar hu.”

On Valentine’s Day, Karan Kundrra penned a heartwarming note for Tejasswi Prakash along with a few adorable unseen photos. He wrote, “teri choti choti khushiyaan.. tere fazool ke dramme.. tera haqq jataane ka tareeqa.. tere spectacular scale ke shaq.. tere chote mote sapne aur mere badey badey jawaab.. teri ajeeb daastaan ne jeena sikha diya iss fakir ko..!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Meanwhile, a video from the launch of the show surfaced on the web in which KK was seen pausing the press conference in order to respect azaan and his gesture was lauded by one and all.

Must Read: Splitsvilla X4 Winner Soundous Moufakir Says “In India… You Need To Put More Clothes” Adding Uorfi Javed Is “Doing A Good Job” [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News