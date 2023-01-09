Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. There were several questions raised about their relationship, but the couple stands strong to date. They recently attended ‘Mata Ki Chowki’ held by Sudha Chandran and performed aarti together. Videos of the same are viral all over the internet and netizens have wild reactions! Scroll below for details.

Last night, Sudha Chandran held Mata Ki Chowki in the city. The actress is currently a part of Naagin 6, headlined by Tejasswi. Even the new addition Ada Khan was a part of the religious night. Fans very well know that Karan often visits his girlfriend on the sets of the supernatural show and maintains a friendly bond with her co-stars.

In viral videos, Karan Kundrra could be seen dressed in a white shirt and black denim. He has a ‘Jai Mata Di’ chunni wrapped around his head, which was tied by his girlfriend. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash donned a sleeveless printed suit. The pandit even honours them with mata ki chunni in one of the clips.

As soon as the video surfaced the internet, TejRan (as their followers call them) fans went gaga and began praising their favourites. Comments were bombarded with evil eyes emoticons and how they want Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to already tie the knot.

A user wrote, “Reason for believing in love”

Another commented, “So cute!! I hope the best for them in the future. May they always stay together and prosper.”

“Shaadi karo baat khatam karo,” a fan reacted.

Another wrote, “Nazar na lage”

“more like married,” a user reacted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Well, we’re eager to see Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash tie the knot too!

