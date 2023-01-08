Anupamaa is one of the most loved television soaps. The fresh narrative of the show was something that caught everyone’s attention. The lead couple Anupamaa and Anuj have a huge fanbase and people adore their innocent romance. The show has broken many stereotypes and its gripping story has made it one of the most successful TV shows.

Rupa Ganguly aka Anupamaa and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj’s sizzling chemistry are loved by their fans. Well, in the last few episodes, all was not well between Anupamaa and Anuj. But now, it seems things are coming back on track. The couple is all set to resolve the issues and they did it with a passionate kiss. Yes, you read it right. Anuj and Anupamaa shared a passionate kiss onscreen and their fans can’t stop asking for more. Scroll down to read.

In one of the episodes, Anuj comes from the office as promised and gets extremely surprised by Anupamaa’s preparations. The couple decides to spend quality with each other. Rupa Ganguly aka Anupamaa is decked up as no less than a new bride leaving Anuj awestruck. The couple then shared a passionate kiss and their fans can’t just stop gushing over them.

One of the users wrote, “ That was freaking hot.”

Another was quick to respond, “#Anupamaa is so pretty. The track is definitely leading to a point where #MaAn will intimately discuss their feelings and will realize that their relationship is much stronger than they think.”

Anupamaa and Anuj are fondly known as #MaAn by their fans. As per reports, the couple will be seen taking up new challenges in the show but their fans are happy about the differences between the couple have gone away. The show has been successfully running since 2020 and has gone on to break the taboo around the typical Saas Bahu Saga. You can watch it on Disney Hotstar.

