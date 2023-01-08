Tunisha Sharma passed away at the age of 20 in the most tragic way. The actress hanged herself to death on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She took her life inside the makeup room of ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan, who’s been accused of abetment to suicide by her mother Vanita Sharma. Scroll below for latest updates in the case.

As most know, Sheezan was arrested a day after the death of Tunisha. His bail plea has recently been adjourned and he will continue to stay in custody at least till 13th of January. While he remains in jail, his family held a press conference to react to all the allegations.

Sheezan Khan’s family claimed that Vanita Sharma would often neglect her daughter Tunisha Sharma. She would also not provide her money and the late actress would often struggle financially despite earning huge salary.

Reacting to it all, Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita has now told Aaj Tak, “I am not going to spare Sheezan. I have lost my daughter. I am not here to understand relationships. I am here to get justice. Sheezan and his entire family are involved in this. Tunisha was my life. She never concealed anything from me. In the last 3-4 months, she was getting closer to his family. The entire family used Tunisha. Sheezan’s mother has claimed that I wouldn’t give her money. I gave her ₹3 lahks in three months. You can see my statement.”

Tunisha Sharma’s mother added, “She was going to pain during her breakup. She had said, ‘I had been cheated on, Sheezan had used me’. I told her to concentrate on the show. Sheezan had even slapped Tunisha. She had told her friends that Sheezan used to do drugs, and that she was being forced to do it as well. She had started smoking. I want all the reports.”

