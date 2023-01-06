Tunisha Sharma, who passed away on December 24th was a known name in the television industry. She was only 20 years old when she committed suicide and is survived by her mother. The police are currently investigating her case and on to the new development in the same, the Waliv police in Maharashtra has revived the secret chat of Sheezan Khan with his alleged girlfriend. Tunisha and Sheezan were reportedly dating and broke up recently after which the actress took her life. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sharma was found dead on the sets of her show ‘Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul’ on December 24th and ever since then, her mysterious death has become a controversy. Her mother is blaming her alleged ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan – who already happens to be in police custody.

According to a report by ETimes, Sheezan Khan used to speak to many girls. ANI reported, “Many important chats have been found on the mobile of the accused, during the investigation which has revealed that the accused started avoiding Tunisha after the breakup. Tunisha used to message him repeatedly, but the accused avoided her by not replying to her.”

Meanwhile, Sheezan Khan’s family recently had a media interaction where Falaq Naaz, who is his sister denied the rumours of having a ‘secret girlfriend’.

For those of you who don’t know, the actor is arrested on charges of abetment of suicide after Tunisha Sharma’s mother filed a police complaint against him.

What are your thoughts on police retrieving Sheezan Khan’s chat with his ‘secret girlfriend’? Tell us in the space below.

