Bigg Boss 16 is synonymous with fights and arguments as much as it’s with booming friendships and love-filled relationships. While we continue to see the BB16 housemates claw and send hearts in the controversial house, we have even said bye to a few, the most recent being Vikkas Manaktala.

During an exclusive chat, we asked the now-evicted BB 16 contestant about one of his most recent clashes with fellow housemate Archana Gautam while in the kitchen. For those who don’t know, during one of the episodes aired in the last week of December, Manaktala and Gautam engaged in a heated argument over the former boiling water. Unhappy with his presence in the kitchen Archana threw away the hot water leading to some of it landing in hot oil and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary nearly getting the liquid over her body.

While chatting with us, we asked Vikkas Manaktala about this episode and whether he thinks Archana Gautam deserved to be punished as the hot water falling on a person could have left them with scars. Answering us when we said Priyanka Chahar Choudhary nearly got the boiling water on her Vikkas said, “Mere pe bhi paani gira tha.”

On asking him if he feels Bigg Boss should have taken strict action against Archana Gautam – given that an actor’s face is what lands them roles, Vikkas Manaktala said “it was very scary.” The Left Right Left actor continued, “It was splashing in the air and it was very scary. I am so happy ki Priyanka baach gayi. She was this (showing the distance with his hand) close aur face pe jaa sakta tha, body pe jaa sakta tha. Mere khud ke body pe body, kapdo ke upar aaya. Sirf garam paani nahi tha, garam paani garam tel ke upar gira tha. It was very scary.”

Revealing whether or not Archana Gautam deserved to be punished for the same, Vikkas states, “Mujhe toh lagta hai ki zaroor Bigg Boss ko iska stock lena chahiye tha aur iske liye kuch decisions, kuch harsh (decision) hone chahiye the, but… I don’t know, Bigg Boss ki game unki game hai.” On being asked about the incident further, the actor said, “Yeh joh cheese who kar rahi hai… agar thoda woh thoda responsible hoti toh yeh cheese nahi karti. She was very, very irresponsible. Aur usko shayad abhi bhi samaj nahi aaya ki agar 1% bhi kissi ko lag jata toh uske repercussions kya hota ya consequences kitne galat ho sakte the.”

He added, “I also agree Bigg Boss iske liye bahut strict action lene chahiye tha. Pata nahi usne kyu nahi liya.” Talking about Salman Khan ‘lecturing’ her during the Weekend ka Vaar episode, he said, “I thought it was very unfair. Aisa kabhi nahi hua hai ki kissi ke sath bahur issues hote hai – mere Archana ke saath hua pehle, Shalin ke Stan ke sath hua. Humesha sabke samne sabko remand kiya jaata hai aur resolve kiya jaata hai aur samjhaya jaata hai. Toh mujhe laga ki bahut galat hai ki kahi na kafi uske image ko cushion kiya jaa raha hai aur uske galtiyon ko nazar andaaz kiya jaa raha hai. Aur yeh bilkulhi galat hai. It was a very, very unfair and biased approach.”

On being asked if he thinks the reason the makers of Bigg Boss 16 are cushioning Archana Gautam’s image is owing to her affiliation with a political party, Vikkas Manaktala said, “I don’t know unke kya reasons hai – yeh toh who log hi bata payenge. But haa, yeh log zaroor unfair aur biased hai unke taraf.”

