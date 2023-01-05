Bigg Boss 16 is one controversial reality show that’s making the headlines for its fights, arguments, romance and more. Premiered on October 1, the most recent contestant to be eliminated from the show was wildcard contestant Vikkas Manaktala. The actor – who has been part of shows like Left Right Left and Jhansi Ki Rani, feels his eviction wasn’t fair.

We recently met up with the star and asked him about many things including his eviction and that of the one friend he was making in the house – Ankit Gupta. Vikkas held nothing back as he shared his views on both their evictions and why he feels they weren’t fair. Read on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While speaking exclusively to us, Vikkas Manaktala let it slip that he felt the makers of Bigg Boss 16 were targeting him and rooting for him to be eliminated next. When we questioned him about the same and whether he thinks the same happened with the previously eliminated contestant Ankit Gupta – here’s what he said.

For those who don’t know, prior to Ankit Gupta’s elimination on Day 84, his bestie and alleged romantic interest Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was given the option to have him exit the house immediately and in return receive the lost winner’s money. While she preferred to have her friend stay in the house, Ankit was voted out of the house not on the basis of the votes received from fans but by those of the housemates.

Talking about Ankit Gupta’s elimination and fan feeling it was an unjust elimination, Vikkas Manaktala said, “I also felt that it was very, very… Ultimately yeh game hai aur Bigg Boss joh khelte hai who kya hai. Main nahi chahta tha ki Ankit bahar jaye because mera usse bond aacha ban raha tha, ek genuine honest bond ban raha tha as a friend. Yeh nahi ki game ke liye hum saath me the aur dosti kar rahe the. Toh mai zaroor chahta ki who rahta waha par. Aur frmat kya hai, who (Bigg Boss makers) decide karta hai, unke upar hai. But agar voting ke hissab se hota toh I’m sure Ankit nahi jaata.”

Stay tuned to catch him talking about it on video.

For more news, updates and exclusives from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16’s Nastiest Fights Of The Week & Gautam Vig VS Shalin Bhanot, Ankit Gupta & Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Friendship Being Put To Test & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News