Yo Yo Honey Singh is back in business and delivering one amazing track after another. Days after dropping ‘Yai Re’ with Iulia Vantur, the ‘Maniali Trace’ rapper/artist – with Namoh Studios, release ‘Gatividhi’ – a track also featuring Mouni Roy. During an exclusive chat with the artist regarding this song, we also asked him about Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan.

For those who don’t know, a couple of days ago, Honey Singh compared Stan (born Altaf Shaikh) to American rapper Lil Wayne. During our chat with him, we asked him why he felt the two artists are similar and below is what he had to say.

During our exclusive conversation with Yo Yo Honey Singh, the rapper opened up about his recent comment wherein he compared Bigg Boss 16’s Altaf Shaikh to American rapper Lil Wayne. First talking about the BB16 rapper’s music, the ‘Gatividhi’ rapper said, “Maine MC Stan ka kabhi gaana suna nahi tha. Picle interview mein kissine pucha ‘what you think about MC Stan’ toh maine unko bola ki ‘bhai, maine unka gaane nahi sune hai.’ Fir jaake maine MC Stan ke ek, aadhe song suna, mujhe bahut crazy laga, bahut different laga.”

Revealing the reason behind why he compared the Bigg Boss 16 contestant to the ‘lollipop’ rapper, Yo Yo Honey Singh said, “Jaha tak uske looks ka sawaal hai, bahut resemble karta hai woh Lil Wayne ko. toh maine tabhi bola tha ‘Mujhe woh Lil Wayne lagta hai. I wish him all the best ki woh Lil Wayne se bhi bada kalakaar bane Hindustan ka.”

Check out Yo Yo Honey Singh talking about MC Stan here:

Do you think MC Stan is India’s Lil Wayne? Let us know in the comments.

