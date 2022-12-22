It is not the first time that an actress donned a saffron bikini but all eyes have been on Deepika Padukone. Yes, we’re talking about the controversy revolving around the Pathaan song Besharam Rang. After Shah Rukh Khan and DP, looks like it is actress Neha Sharma who will now face the wrath of netizens as she wore a similar coloured outfit at the beach. Scroll below for all the details!

In the past, Disha Patani, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and many other actresses have worn orange-coloured bikinis. But it is only Deepika who came under the radar and several politicians, especially BJP led were offended by the fact that a Muslim man was groping a woman in saffron. Protests were held in certain parts with many demanding a boycott of the Shah Rukh Khan led movie.

Yesterday, actress Neha Sharma shared glimpses of her Goa vacation on Instagram. She could be seen donning an orange bikini which set her under b**b on display and the cut-outs provided an oomph factor to her beach look. The actress could be seen pairing her attire with a black printed shirt in certain glimpses but did that save her from the trolls’ radar? Certainly not!

As soon as the pictures were shared on the internet, Neha Sharma was compared to Deepika Padukone who allegedly hurt the sentiments of nationalists with her revealing saffron attire. The comment section was bombarded with hate comments.

A user wrote, “Bhagwa rang pehen kar badan ki numaish 😮 utaar do ye”

Another reacted, “Bhagwa ka apman nhi sahega Hindustan”

“Bhagwa ka apman nhi sahega Hindustan,” yet another comment read.

A viewer irked the ‘Bhakts’ as he commented, “Are bhai andh bhakto Neha ji Bhagwa pehna hai ….”

Well, looks like Neha Sharma is the current target.

