Govinda Naam Mera, a murder mystery drama directed by Shashank Khaitan, and produced by Karan Johar, starred Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. It is a full Bollywood masala entertaining movie, which will keep you hooked till the end. The movie was released on an OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar on December 16, 2022, and since its release, the makers and the star cast have received a lot of appreciation from everywhere. But do you know how the cast members got paid for their roles? Scroll below to find out!

For those who don’t know, according to Times Now, the makers of the movie Govinda Naam Mera sold the rights for a whopping Rs 62 crore to Disney+ Hotstar. But the initial expectation of Dharma Productions for the film was Rs 80 crores, however, it didn’t work out that way!

Now, coming back to the cast fees of the movie. As per reports, the Govinda Naam Mera was made within a budget of 55 crores, and here’s how much the leads and other members got paid.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi who played Govinda Waghmare’s wife (Gauri Waghmare) in Govinda Naam Mera took home Rs 4 crores as per Telly Chakkar.

Vicky Kaushal

While, the Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal got paid a whopping Rs 5 crore for his role Govinda Waghmare in the movie, according to the same source.

Kiara Advani

Kiara played the love interest of Govinda Waghmare as Sukubai Deshmukh aka Suku in Govinda Naam Mera and signed the deal at Rs 4 crore for the movie.

Apart from the main lead actors, the side characters of the film also got a satisfactory salary. The politician in the film played by veteran actor Sayaji Shinde reportedly received a cheque of Rs 85 lakh as his fees. On the other hand, Dayanand Shetty who is infamously known as Daya after his stint in CID also has a pivotal role in the movie. He received a paycheck of Rs 45 lakh for playing a cop’s role.

Popular comedian and content creator Viraj Ghelani who played Gauri Waghmare’s love interest in the comedy-mystery drama took home Rs 25 lakh. Marathi actor Amey Wagh can be seen donning Govinda Waghmare’s lawyer’s character in the film, and as per Telly Chakkar, he also got a paycheck of Rs 25 lakh.

So, here’s what the actors in Govinda Naam Mera took home! What are your thoughts? Let us know.

