Kamaal R Khan has been sharing dual reactions to Pathaan. He has been criticizing the movie and calling it a box office disaster even before its release. On the other hand, KRK has been lauding SRK for his positive attitude and confidence in his comeback film. Scroll below as he trolls the latest song Jhoome Jo Pathaan but also schools threats against the superstar.

As most know, Pathaan created a lot of stir over its first released song, Besharam Rang. Many took objection over the concept of ‘Muslim man groping a woman in saffron.’ Ever since, there has been demand for boycott by netizens along with the film allegedly facing ban in many parts of the country.

Reacting to threats against Shah Rukh Khan, KRK in his tweet wrote, “All those people are idiots, who are threatening #SRK for his life. विरोध कीजिए लेकिन हद में रहकर! और वैसे भी तुम लुक्खों की औक़ात नहीं #SRK का बाल भी बाँका करने की!”

While in another tweet, KRK compared Shah Rukh Khan to a TikTok star. He shared a glimpse form the latest song Jhoome Jo Pathaan and wrote, “You all tell me now that what is the difference between #TikTok star #KunalKhemu and #SRK? Kya Ye SRK Ko शोभा Deta hai?”

Kamaal R Khan also accuses SRK of irking Indian audience with his movie Pathaan. “I just watched song #JhoomeJoPathaan and now I can say that nobody can save this film at the box office. SRK is taking full Pangge with Indian audience. He is trying to show that Pathaans are superiors and all others are Halwa in front of them. SRK ji Ye India Hai Pakistan Nahi,” his another tweet read.

All those people are idiots, who are threatening #SRK for his life. विरोध कीजिए लेकिन हद में रहकर! और वैसे भी तुम लुक्खों की औक़ात नहीं #SRK का बाल भी बाँका करने की! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 21, 2022

You all tell me now that what is the difference between #TikTok star #KunalKhemu and #SRK? Kya Ye SRK Ko शोभा Deta hai? pic.twitter.com/wWT9WOvMsn — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 22, 2022

