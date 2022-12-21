Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies. After she wrapped the shoot recently, she took to Instagram to share a few glimpses of a journal gifted to her by ‘papa’ SRK.

For the unversed, the journal consisted of acting notes written by King Khan over the years. Now, a day after Suhana’s post, a throwback video of the superstar’s interview is going viral on social media. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2014, Shah Rukh Khan appeared as a guest on The Anupam Kher Show – Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai. In the show, the Pathaan star shared that he wants Suhana Khan to be an actor and that he is writing a book on acting for her.

The superstar said, “I really want my daughter to be an actor. So I have decided that no one else listens to me, my daughter is young, so as a form of respect she will read the book which I am writing for her. Whenever something comes in my heart about acting, I write it down.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

“So you are writing a book on acting for your daughter,” asked Anupam Kher, to which Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Yes, only for her. I am writing my personal experiences in short 3-4 lines. I feel like writing it for her. Because I think I need to tell someone how I act. When I try to tell them about it my co-actors, they avoid that. So I want my daughter to read that book and learn from it.” Anupam Kher also asked if he has thought of a name for the book, and Shah Rukh said, “It’s called “To Suhana, on acting. From Papa.”

To Suhana… on Acting… by Papa 💞@iamsrk Papa has been writing it since 2014, his heartfelt advice & practical experiences for his little girl 🤌🏼 Heart is so filled to the full brim & eyes are so moist seeing this precious sight 😭💖#SuhanaKhanpic.twitter.com/7jsU8m3Gmd — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 𓀠 (@JacyKhan) December 20, 2022

