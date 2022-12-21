Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan is all set for her debut film, The Archies, which will be soon releasing on Netflix. Recently, the shooting was completed and last night at the wrap party, the celeb kid was spotted with other cast members and friends from the film. Suhana looked drop-dead gorgeous, but still, she got brutally trolled by the netizens over her walk. Scroll below to check out the reactions!

Suhana has been grabbing all the limelight ever since she announced to follow her father, Shah Rukh Khan’s footsteps in Bollywood. But anyway, whatever she does, she always gets trolled. This time, it’s her walk that’s getting her unwanted attention.

Last night, at The Archies wrap party, Suhana Khan was spotted getting out of her car with Khushi Kapoor and another cast member of the film, looking absolutely stunning in a red bodycon dress with bejwelled straps. She completed the look with black heels, hoops, a neatly tucked bun, and subtle makeup. Flaunting her curvaceous figure, she posed for the paps with Khushi Kapoor, who also looked pretty in a purple coloured halter-neck dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

As soon as the video went viral after getting shared by the paparazzi pages on Instagram, Suhana Khan got brutally trolled for her walk. A lot of netizens found similarities between her and Malaika Arora’s walk, and drawing those similarities, they lashed out at the celeb kid. One of them wrote, “Suhana walking like Malaika 😭”. Another commented, “Dusri malaika arora😂”. One penned, “Malaika part 2”, while another joked, “Future malaika arora🙌”. One comment can be read as, “Ye suhana kyu malaika jaisey chal raheehai??”

Others just trolled her for being Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter. Well, that’s not her fault, but still she gets trolled in the name of it. Getting trolled has become a part and parcel of every celebrity, but do you think one must say such nasty things about another personality? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

