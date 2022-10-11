Suhana Khan is all set to enter Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar directorial The Archies. The budding actress is gradually learning to face the camera and deal with paparazzi mobbing her at every location. But it is the netizens who visibly won’t get over the fact that she’s Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and has made it her identity. Scroll below for all the details.

The Archies is an Indian adaptation of the popular Archies comics. The film is will release on Netflix and also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. Suhana seems to be quite excited for her Bollywood debut and has also more actively started attending Bollywood events.

Today morning, Suhana Khan was spotted at the airport in a powder blue bodycon dress. It had a collar neck with deep plunging neckline, perfectly flaunting her curvaceous figure. The actress complemented her look with white sneakers and a matching sling bag.

Suhana Khan left her hair in a tidy sleek look. One cannot deny that she looked really classy and made for a ravishing airport look. But netizens were just stuck on the fact that she’s a star kid and the sole reason media covers her is because she is Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter.

A user wrote, “Its funny how hard her bodyguard is trying to protect her, when literally no one is even trying to get that close..Nepo baby.”

Another commented, “jabran ka song lga rhe…..isse acha to mere yaha kam karne wali bai hai.”

“There are hundreds of girls prettier than Suhana that can be seen roaming around Bandra unfortunately they don’t have their father’s as Sharukh Khan,” a comment read.

A troll commented, “Hamare pados ki bhabhiya is se jyada sundar hai”

Do you think it is fair to troll Suhana Khan because she’s a starkid?

