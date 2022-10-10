On October 23rd a day before Diwali Indians has one more reason to celebrate. Oh, we’re talking about the India vs Pakistan cricket match that’s happening a day before Diwali and has got cricket fans excited in both countries. But what if we told you, we have good news for all the movie fans also? Yes, you heard that right. If the reports are to be believed the makers of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are releasing the trailer before the match and no that’s not it; the makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan are also releasing the teaser of the film amid the match. Whoa! ‘Abhi maza ayega na bhidu’. Haha!

It feels like things are getting back to normal in 2022 after how the global pandemic hit us all in 2020. While Salman was last seen in a cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi’s ‘GodFather’, Shah Rukh has been on an acting sabbatical and is making a comeback with YRF’s Pathaan.

Now according to Boxofficeworldwide.com, there’s a big surprise coming in for all cine fans. Reportedly, Salman Khan-led ‘ Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ film trailer will be released pre India vs Pakistan match on October 23rd, 2022.