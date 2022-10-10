Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s recent film Laal Singh Chaddha became a victim of a boycott trend on Twitter upon its release in theatres. Now it seems his commercial also witnessed a similar fate online. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also slammed the makers of the ad. Scroll down to know more.

The commercial in question is for AU Small Finance Bank which features Aamir and Kiara Advani as the newlyweds travelling back from their wedding in a car. The two also discuss how none of them cried for their bidaai before they reach their house.

The ad moves forward revealing that Aamir Khan has moved to the bride’s house to help her in taking care of her ailing father contrary to the usual practice. He was also seen taking the first step in their new house, as opposed to the tradition of the bride doing so.

The superstar then appears in a bank and says in Hindi, “Why should traditions that have continued for centuries continue to do so? That’s why we question every banking tradition. So that you get the best service.” Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared the ad on Twitter and slammed the Bank for their misplaced ‘social activism’. He even called the makers of the commercial ‘idiots’.

The Kashmir Files director wrote, “I just fail to understand since when banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing the corrupt banking system. Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots.”

I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system.

Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots.pic.twitter.com/cJsNFgchiY — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 10, 2022

Soon many reacted to the ad and claimed that they will boycott the bank. A user wrote, “Time to boycott @aubankindia, have told in our groups to remove deposits and not open,” while another user wrote, “I have decided to close my and my office account from AU Bank now I will post photos soon.”

