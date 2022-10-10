Yesteryear actress Mumtaz was one of the highest-paid actresses from the late 1960s to the mid-1970s. She is well-known for films like Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Mere Hamdam Mere Dost (1968), and Brahmachari (1968). She had carved a niche for herself and even became a prominent s*x symbol during her days in the film industry.

Currently, the actress stays in London with her husband Mayur Wadhwani but a few videos she came across recently on YouTube has riled her up. The video claimed that the veteran actress was keen to marry legendary actor Mehmood. However, the actor turned her down.

Another YouTube video also claimed that Mumtaz has gained a lot of weight. Now the 75-year-old actress has reacted to the videos. During a conversation with ETimes, she was asked the video that claimed about her wanting to marry Mehmood but he rejected her, to which she said, “Rubbish. I am very angry at the moment. How can YouTube run such stuff? I will sue those media persons as I did to journalist Devyani Chaubal.”

For the unversed, it was reported that the Ram Aur Shyam actress has no father, which propelled the actress to take her to court. She then further went on to explain her relationship with the legendary actor.

Mumtaz said, “Mehmood was going out with Aruna Irani. He was like my brother. He helped me get ‘Ram Aur Shyam’- the film that is instrumental in making me reach where I reached. How can anyone talk such rubbish about a person who is no more?”

Talking about her gaining weight, the yesteryear actress refuted it by saying, “Jiski bhi koi bhi marzi hogi, woh bolta jayega? In baaton se bahut taqleef hoti hai. I am perfectly fine and certainly don’t want to look like an ugly duckling ever. So I take utmost care of my diet and exercise. I don’t eat outside rubbish, I eat small portions at home and I learnt from Akshay Kumar that we shouldn’t eat after 7 pm.”

