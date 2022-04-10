Veteran actress Aruna Irani learned how to make momos from a contestant on the sets of the dance based reality show ‘DID L’il Masters’.

While the young talents impressed the special guest as well as the judges during the shoot, it was Aarav, Vighnesh, and Rupsa’s performance to ‘Kaanta Laga’ that grabbed everyone’s attention.

However, what left Aruna Irani even more stunned was the revelation that Aarav knows how to make momos. Being a fan of the delicacy, the veteran star requested him to teach her how to make some momos on the sets of DID L’il Masters Season 5.

Aarav taught her the basics on the stage, after which Aruna made an attempt to make some delicious momos with the contestant’s help, and it seems like she was successful too!

As Aruna Irani mentioned: “I am really amazed to see these talented little kids performing so well. The level of talent that DID has brought forth in our country is extraordinary and I believe if these kids were there during our generation, there was no chance of us surviving in the industry for so long.”

“I was really impressed by Aarav’s dance, but I have also heard he makes some amazing momos. I am very keen on learning how to make momos, Aarav could you teach me? I have never made momos in my life.”

‘DID L’il Masters’ airs on Zee TV.

