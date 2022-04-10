Kangana Ranaut, who’s currently hosting a web reality show Lock Upp, never leaves a chance to slam Bollywood or take a dig at the stars. Be it in the promo or during the episode, Kangana never fails to grab everyone’s attention and the latest episode was no different. The latest episode of Lock Upp not only shocked contestant and comedian Munawar Faruqui fans but also Kangana.

During the episode, Kangana was seen speaking about a huge scandal in her life which made us wonder if she was talking about Hrithik Roshan’s extramarital affair with her.

Speaking on the show, Kangana Ranaut discussed her past relationship while addressing Munawar’s issue. She was heard saying, “Every girl falls into the charm of married men. I speak from personal experience. I am not talking about you, but maybe it happens because they (married men) are domesticated and they are more understanding. They are responsible and have that aura around them that charms young women. Such men have stories of being trapped and they tell similar stories to the wife and the young girl.”

It all began when Munawar Faruqui revealed being married and having a son. After Kangana Ranaut’s statement, Munawar tried to tell her that it was not the same story as his. Further, the Queen actress said, “It became a huge scandal in my life. The young girls feel they are the only ones who can save the married man from his wife. But, if you hear the wife’s story, you’d be shocked.”

Towards the end, Munawar Faruqui revealed why he tried to hide things. He said on the show, “I don’t want ki jo cheezon ka ab matlab hi nahi hai wo cheezein baahar aaye. There’s already a lot, there’re so many things, there’re so many tags, I don’t want another thing. Kuch cheezein court mein hain. I don’t want those things to come out. Thoda sa baat karunga to sabko pura jaanna hoga. I was trying to make things better. Ye sab cheezein mujhe 2 saal se kha rahi hain.”

