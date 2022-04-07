Hrithik Roshan has finally made his relationship official with his girlfriend Saba Azad. The duo was seen walking hand in hand at the airport. Soon after, paps even spotted ex-wife Sussanne Khan with her boyfriend Arslan Goni involved in PDA. It seems to be one big happy family now as they all party and pose together. Scroll below for all the details.

For the unversed, Sussanne has been working on her new restaurant in Goa, named Vedro, for a while now. It seems that the grand opening took place yesterday and all the close ones graced the eatery to show their support. Hrithik and Saba were a part of the celebrations too!

Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram last night and thanked all her loved ones for supporting her. She shared glimpses from the celebrations and it included pictures with Arslan Goni, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad along with other members of her squad.

In one of the pictures, Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan posed alongside their respective special ones, Saba Azad and Arslan Goni. They all looked happy as they spread positivity and goals for many who believe exes can’t be friends.

However, a section of the internet users failed to understand the equation and trolled the two couples.

A user wrote, “This is called as mixed biryani”

Another commented, “Feeling dizzy while watching all this.., Husband,, gf wife bf”

“Kaay jamana aalay….. hubby girlfriend sobat, wife boyfriend sobat….devaaaaa…..vachav reeee….kuthun evadha bal detos hyanna…..,” wrote another.

A viewer commented, “What the fuck is this arrangement where bf and husband are seen so cosy.”

“what wrong example are they setting up?” another commented.

Check out the viral post ft Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad and Arslan Goni below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

What is your take on exes being friends? Let us know in the comment section below as we celebrate Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan finding love again!

