Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan who is all set for his upcoming film ‘Dasvi’, interacted with a bunch of students across the nation on a video call who are preparing for their Class 10 Board exams.

Abhishek Bachchan said, “Wishing you all the very best, not only for your studies but also for your exams. I am going to pray for all of you and I hope that you all pass with flying colours.”

Abhishek Bachchan wished the young aspirants for their exams and also asked them to watch his upcoming movie ‘Dasvi’ only after their exams are over.

Abhishek Bachchan added, “If you do, you all owe me a treat,” as the foodie in him came out in this candid conversation, he asked a kid from Jaipur to treat him with ‘Pyaaz Kachori’, and from Gurgaon, he wanted a Chole Bhature treat. For the students based out of Mumbai, he asked for Misal Pao. One of the board exam aspirants from Gurgaon also said, “Top maarke aana (Do well for ‘Dasvi’),” to which the actor replied, “Woh toh koshish karenge (Will try our best).”

The film ‘Dasvi’ is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios, directed by Tushar Jalota, also starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

The story of the film revolves around a crooked yet witty politician, who decides to attempt his 10th class Board exam while serving a jail term.

‘Dasvi’ releases on April 7 on Netflix and Jio Cinemas.

