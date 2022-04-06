Sonu Nigam, who was recently awarded the Padma Shri – the fourth-highest civilian award in India, is one singer who speaks his mind. The same was evident when in 2017 he tweeted about not being a Muslim but being woken up by their morning prayers – Azaan being said over loudspeakers.

Now, the discussion over loudspeakers being used in mosques for prayers is once again making the headlines. For the unversed, on April 2, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray urged the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from Mosques. Read on to know how the Sandese Aate Hai singer reacted to it.

Following this urge by the MNS Chief, Zee New reached out to Sonu Nigam to ask him his views on the same. Responding to them via a text message about loudspeakers being used in Mosques, he said, “Filhaal main mountains mein hun…lekin jo awaaz maine uthai thi, uska echo ab auro ki taraf se aane dijijiye. (I am currently in the mountains…but let the echo of the voice raised by me resonate with others.)”

Back in 2017, Sonu Nigam has spoken about Azaan being said over loudspeakers. His tweet then has drawn the ire of Muslim religious leaders and followers. In it, the Padma Shri awardee had expressed his displeasure towards the loudspeaker noise of Azaan and called it ‘forced religiousness’ in the country. He had tweeted, “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning, When will this forced religiousness end in India.”

Owing to the uproar that followed, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham singer had deactivated his Twitter handle citing a lack of respect for freedom of speech. In a series of tweets, Sonu Nigam had mentioned why he feels everyone is ‘angry’ on the micro-blogging site and ‘one-sided’.

Talking about Raj Thackeray’s urge, at a recent rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, the politician said, “Why are loudspeakers in mosques played at such high volume? If this is not stopped, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume.”

