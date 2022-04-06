Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is quite popular on social media. The 18-year-old is often spotted in the city and graciously acknowledges the paps every single time. Now, there’s a picture of Nysa going viral on social media where she’s wearing a mini satin dress and looking gorgeous as ever. Scroll below to see her lovely picture!

Nysa is often spotted going in and out in Mumbai and is already a netizens’ favourite on social media. Among other star kids like Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Aryan Khan, she too enjoys a massive fan following. And although her Instagram profile is not public yet, she has a fan account that often shares her pictures and videos on the internet.

Now, a picture of Nysa Devgan is going viral where she is posing with her friends in a mini satin dress and her bright radiant smile has stolen the show for us. She paired her chic dress with neon pink block heels and her makeup was on point too.

Nysa Devgan donned winged eyeliner with flushed cheeks, loads of highlighter and nude glossy lips. Take a look at her picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nysa devgan (@nysadevganx)

Isn’t she gorgeous? She definitely has the best genes of her mother Kajol and father Ajay Devgn!

As soon as the picture went viral, Nysa’s fans started reacting to it and a user commented, “Soo…gorgeous.” Another user commented, “U are sunshine🔥🔥🔥🔥” A third user commented, “Beauty Princess Nysa👸💖” A fourth user commented, “So beautiful ❤️❤️.”

What are your thoughts on Nysa Devgan’s gorgeous fashion sense and picture? Tell us in the comments below.

