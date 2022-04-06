Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is one of the respected artists in the industry. She is the recipient of several accolades including nine Filmfare Awards and the Padma Shri. She is also well known for her unabashed and honest opinion on everything under the sun.

Advertisement

Veteran actress-turned-politician once lost her cool at Koffee With Karan. Back in 2007, she graced the show with Hema Malini and Esha Deol wherein Zanjeer actress said that she is fed up of people calling Abhishek Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan’s son. However, she had a rational reason behind her anger.

Advertisement

Jaya Bachchan said to Karan Johar, “You know Karan I m a bit fed up with people saying that Abhishek Bachchan… Amitabh Bachchan ka beta Abhishek Bachchan. You know I have a role to play too. Nobody ever thinks of that.”

Hema Malini also agreed to Jaya and said, “She’s right,” while Esha Deol, who sat between the two, smiled listening to the two veteran actresses. In the same episode, Veteran actress-turned-politician also spoke about how Abhishek finding love in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan also heaped praised on her daughter in law and explained how she adapted in the Bachchan family really well. “Yaa, she’s lovely. I love her. I think so, I think it’s wonderful because she’s such a big star herself. The other beautiful thing is that she has fitted in so well,” the Silsila actress said.

Amitabh Bachchan too spoke about beaming with pride seeing Abhishek on big screen in another episode of Koffee With Karan back in 2004. Big B said, “Just like any other father I guess watching your own children grow up in front of you and getting to see them work. To see Abhishek grow up into a young man, to see him join the same fraternity as I have been in. To see him gradually working his way up has been very very rewarding as a parent.”

Must Read: Vivek Agnihotri Shares Photos Of A Wedding Card Inspired By The Kashmir Files, Twitter Raves About Film’s Prolonged Impact

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube