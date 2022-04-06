Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most followed celebrities who has left a deep impact through her work in Bollywood over the years. She is much-loved not just for her skills as an actor but also for her gorgeous facial features. Today, we bring to you a beautiful young lady who is taking the internet by storm for the resemblance she shares with Ash herself.

For the unversed, Aishwarya was last seen playing a key role in the 2018 drama film Fanney Khan. The movie did not work very well at the box office but her work was appreciated by fans and critics alike. The movie was directed by Atul Manjrekar and it also featured big Bollywood names like Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in key roles.

In a recent video doing the rounds on social media, a young lady named Astha Rathore can be seen lip-syncing to a popular Bollywood song. Dressed in a sheer black outfit, she can also be seen imitating Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s body language and facial expressions.

Astha Rathore looks a lot like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in terms of facial features and her followers seem to be in awe of her beauty. Her eyes have the same shape as that of Aishwarya and her plump lips also have added effect.

In the clip, Astha can be seen maintaining a serious face while the song Tujhe Pyar Kiya Toh Tu Hi Bata by Neha. Here’s a look at the viral clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashita Singh (@aashitarathore)

In the comments section, some of her followers can be seen referring to her as Aishwarya. Here are a few comments.

“Good morning aish ji”, a comment read

” Wow she is looks like Aishwarya ray Bachcha”, another comment said

” Very beautiful expressions aash ji❤️❤️❤️ “, another fan wrote

