The Kashmir Files has been in the news ever since the film hit the theatres and looks like the buzz around it is far from over. The film made a whopping amount at the box office and viewers have been quite impressed with the way this story was told. In a recent turn of events, director Vivek Agnihotri shared a picture of a wedding invitation which had a special mention of the film.

For the unversed, the movie narrates the story of Kashmiri pandits who were forced out of their homes in the early 1900s. The film showcased the trauma caused by the exodus and specifically focused on the victims. The film, which was released on March second week stars actors like Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi, amongst others and is still running well in theatres around the country.

In a recent tweet put up by Vivek Agnihotri, he can be seen highlighting the impact that the film had on its viewers. He posted a picture of a wedding card which had a sticker attached to it at the back of the envelope. The sticker mentioned the changes brought about by The Kashmir Files through three crisp pointers.

“Kashmir Files has done wonders: 1. It has woken up the nation. 2. It has exposed the cabal in country which collaborates with cross-border terrorism. 3. It has exposed victim collaborators in Kashmiri Hindu community”, the sticker said.

Sharing the pictures, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “#TheKashmirFiles sticker on the backside of the marriage invitation Card.” Here’s a look at the tweet.

In the comments section of the post, several netizens have mentioned how impressed they are with the creative wedding card of ‘Rahul and Shivani’. One of the social media users mentioned, “More than the financial revenue and the rave reviews, this truly is a great symbol of the success of this film”

