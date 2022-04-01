Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has been working wonders at the box office. The Anupam Kher starrer which was released on March 11 has raked in over Rs 250 crore at the box office already and has been receiving much love and praise from all. The latest to join the list of admirers of the film is filmmaker Karan Johar.

Karan, in a recent interview, heaped praises on the recent release film about the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley. The actor-producer-director praised the film calling it a ‘movement’ and not just a movie. Read on to know all he had to say.

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, about cinema and writing, Karan Johar said, “The Kashmir Files is not made on the budget like a lot of other movies. But it is probably going to be cost-to-profit the biggest hit of Indian cinema. I read on Box Office India and they said that such a movement hasn’t happened since Jai Santoshi Maa, since 1975.”

While talking about The Kashmir Files connecting with the masses and how aspiring filmmakers should take lessons from it, Karan Johar added, “You have got to acknowledge there is something that is connecting with this nation and academically you have to watch it. You have to watch it to absorb, to learn from it that look, there is this movement that has happened. It’s no longer a film, it’s a movement.”

Talking about The Kashmir Files, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial – that stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar, was reportedly made on a budget of just around Rs 15 crore. The film had surpassed all trade expectations and has performed better than expected at the box office.

Besides Karan Johar, TKF has also been praised by other Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Abhishek Bachchan as well as politicians like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Sha.

