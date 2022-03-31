Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, who is known for his movies like Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Raanjhana, Velle, Happy Bhag Jayegi, and many more, is now making headlines for recreating Will Smith and Chris Rock’s slap gate controversy.

Advertisement

For those who are yet unversed, the MIB actor has sparked a major uproar all around the world after he slapped fellow actor Chris over his ‘bald’ joke on wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The topic is quite hot yet, and many are making a meme out of it.

Advertisement

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! actor Abhay Deol did the same. However, what was supposed to be an innocent joke, turned out to be a reason for him to get brutally trolled over it by the netizens. Taking it to his Instagram handle, Abhay had uploaded a boomerang post, which sees him alongside friend Anita Rani recreating Will Smith and Chris Rock’s slap controversy.

Abhay Deol’s boomerang was shot in Soho House West Hollywood, California, US and he has captioned it as, “@itsanitarani telling me about the Oscars. I’d have stood up and turned the other cheek if I knew what was coming!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

While some founds this super hilarious, many netizens targeted the actor over it and expressed their displeasure over the same by trolling him in the comment section. Fans rushed in to share their comments on the post. One troll said, “Sadly you were cute & intelligent but by doing something like this you just lost all your charm. Someone else’s misery isn’t your playground. “. Another troll commented, “This post is in such a bad taste. Unfollowing “. One user wrote, “Of hurting somebody’s emotions deserve slap.. we all deserve many slaps i guess. “. Another one commented “Well deserved slap”.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in the 2021 release Velle as Rishi Singh alongside nephew Karan Deol.

What are your thoughts on Abhay Deol’s version of Will Smith and Chris Rock slap controversy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor Starrer ‘Bull’ Gets Shelved Due To Logistical Reasons? Here’s What The Actor Said

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube