The character James Bond stays in our minds rent-free. Created by novelist Ian Fleming back in 1953, the character was brought to life in 1962 via the film ‘Dr No’ and just recently the franchise released its new film titled ‘No Time To Die’ with Daniel Craig as the secret agent.

Each man who has to date played the 007 agent character, has completely mesmerized us with their breath-taking looks. Sean Connery, Daniel Craig, Peirce Bronson, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, each of these men has nailed it as the character for their respective JB films. However, did you know back in 2002, a rumour doing rounds had claimed that the franchise had found their next bond in Hrithik Roshan?

That might come as a sudden surprise, right? Well, the news was a complete surprise back in the year too. So in 2002, Times Of India had reported that the James Bond franchise had chosen Bollywood’s Greek god, Hrithik Roshan as their next secret agent for their next three films, the news was released at the time Peirce Bronson was filming his last bond film ‘Die Another Day’

The quote from the report read, “With James Bond‘s fan following among the youth segment of the audience declining over the years, we decided to cast a relatively young actor as Bond,” adds the source. “Hollywood insiders divulge that 12 actors from across the world were shortlisted to play Bond before Hrithik was chosen. Among those considered for the role were Brad Pitt, Ethen Hawke, and the new Australian sensation Peter Rooks. Hrithik’s Italian looks and pelvic thrusts tilted the scales in his favour” the source further added.

Well, the day the news was let out, was the 1st of April 2002 (April Fools Day). Looks like the news portal played a prank on all its readers, especially the HR fans.

Would you love to see Hrithik Roshan as James Bond after Daniel Craig? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

