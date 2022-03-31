SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, is doing wonders at the box office and has collected over Rs 120 crore. While the film is being praised by all, the epic period action drama was recently in the news as rumours of the film’s leading lady being upset with the team made the headlines.

Advertisement

For those who do not know, a couple of days ago it was being reported that Alia was unhappy about her brief role in the Ram Charan, Jr NTR film and had apparently deleted a few posts related to drama. Now, taking to social media, Alia shared a lengthy note regarding her apparently deleting her posts. Read on to know what the Kalank actress had to say and why she took the trouble of sharing a clarification.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram story a little after 2 this afternoon, Alia Bhatt in a lengthy note wrote, “In today’s randomness I’ve heard that I apparently deleted my RRR post because I’m upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid.”

Alia Bhatt continued, “I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered. I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RRR. I loved playing Sita. I loved being directed by Rajamouli Sir. I loved working with Tarak (Jr NTR) and Charan- I loved every single thing about my experience on this film.”

Sharing why she took to her story to share the clarification, the Highway actress noted, “The only reason I’m bothering to clarify this is because Rajamouli Sir and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful film to life and I refuse to let my misinformation around the film and experience slide,” she concluded.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film epic period action drama is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Alongside Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, RRR also featured Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: RRR Box Office Tsunami Ignored By Bollywood? No Big Names Apart From Karan Johar Come Forward To Congratulate

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube