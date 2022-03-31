Bollywood actress Rimi Sen has become the latest victim of cheating. Rimi, whose real name is Shubhamitra Sen, has reportedly been cheated of Rs 4.14 crores by a businessman in Mumbai. Based on her complaint, Golmaal actress filed an FIR against the accused at Khar police station on March 29. Before the FIR, a police complaint was filed.

Rimi Sen has been a part of many Bollywood films like Hungama, Golmaal, Phir Hera Pheri, and Baghban among many others. She was also a part of the TV reality show Bigg Boss.

Coming back, since yesterday Rimi Sen became the talk of the town when she landed in major trouble. Reportedly, the actress was cheated on the pretext of investing in a new venture by a businessman, whom she met in 2019. The actress filed a police complaint after she was conned by the Goregoan-based businessman, who promised her hefty returns of 30 to 30 percent interest on the investment of Rs 4.14 crore.

As per her complaint, Rimi Sen revealed that she met an alleged businessman named Raunak Vyas in 2019 at a gym in Andheri, Mumbai and they gradually became friends. Later, the accused lured Rimi with the investment plan with a hefty return. Within a span of February 2019 to November 2020 Rimi invested a total sum of Rs 4.14 crore.

As quoted in Hindustan Times, a police officer said, “When they became friendly, he approached her and offered 28-30% returns if she invested in his new business venture.”

However later, when Rimi Sen began to ask for her money, Vyas started to ignore her calls. After digging deeper, Sen found out that he never had business with her money and she was cheated. The actress then approached the police and filed a complaint.

