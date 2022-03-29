It’s been less than a week since SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, hit theatres. Since then, the Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn co-starrer have collected around $60 million (Rs 456 crores) at the worldwide box office in its first weekend.

These numbers are impressive but unfortunately, no one from the Bollywood entertainment space has spoken about this or congratulated the team on its success – that’s for the exception of filmmaker Karan Johar.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the biggest Indian films to have been released in recent times. As mentioned above, the Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer has been performing way more than expected at both the national and international (US market) box office. The Telugu film has earned good not only in its primary language but has also raked in the good moolah with its Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam versions as well.

As per a telugu360.com report, the film is expected to collect close to Rs 65 crores in three days in North India. However, with the exception of filmmaker Karan Johar, no celebrities from Bollywood has congratulated the film. Karan Johar is the filmmaker on its success.

Even Alia Bhatt, who essays the part of an extended cameo and Ajay Devgn, who plays a pivotal part in the script, are yet to tweet, post or speak about the SS Rajamouli film that is dominating the box office. As per the above-mentioned portal, people in the Tollywood film industry are quite surprised that no big names from Bollywood responded or promoted RRR.

Do you think Bollywood is ignoring RRR despite the massive success it is at the box office? Let us know in the comments below.

