Shah Rukh Khan is trending on social media and has become the talk of the town. Yesterday morning we all woke up to good news that SRK shared with his fans on his social media accounts. Earlier reports suggested that the superstar is coming up with his OTT App SRK+. However later, it turned out to be his new collaboration with OTT platform Disney+Hostar. Shah Rukh Khan is collaborating with Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

A while back, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to share Disney+Hostar’s news and it will make you ROFL. Read on.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay Devgn posted SRK’s new ad for Disney+Hostar featuring Anurag Kashyap, Shah Rukh Khan and his assistant played by Gopal Dutt. The ad opens with news about Shah Rukh Khan launching his OTT App SRK+ displaying on TV. The Happy New Year actor then asks Kashap, “Anurag, let’s hear some stories for SRK+” Kashyap first given him an idea of a cop chasing serial killers but Gopal Dutt interrupts and lets them know that, “It’s already superhit and its Rudra on Hostar.” The filmmaker later gives idea no. 2 and says, “Children held hostages…” Dutt adds, “by their school teach. A Thursday on Disney+Hostar.”

This is when irked Shah Rukh Khan asks them, “Do we have anything good?” Dutt replies, “IPL Team,” but this time Kashyap intervenes and informs them, “Disney+Hostar also has Tata IPL.” Captioning the video Ajay wrote, “Sorry @iamsrk pehle bata dete, Rudra SRK+ pe hi release karta. Ab #ThodaRukShahRukh.”

Watch it below:

Sorry @iamsrk pehle bata dete, Rudra SRK+ pe hi release karta 😂

Ab #ThodaRukShahRukh pic.twitter.com/ly4pEqjE0e — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 16, 2022

Well, Shah Rukh Khan was quick to reply to Ajay’s Tweet and asked him to release season 2 on SRK+. He wrote, “Toh… Season 2 Disney+ Hotstar pe nahin, SRK+ pe hoga…. Pukka?”

Toh… Season 2 Disney+ Hotstar pe nahin, SRK+ pe hoga…. Pukka? https://t.co/MqYXUYvrvP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 16, 2022

Earlier sharing the good news, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Insta, “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein.” And a while back he shared the same ad as of Ajay and captioned it, “Kuch kuch honewala hai bola tha, but ye @disneyplushotstar wale kuch hone hi nahi de rahe.”

Expressing his excitement, Anurag Kashyap had also revealed opened up about his collaboration with Shah Rukh and tweeted, “Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+.” Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, “Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk, this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited!!!”

