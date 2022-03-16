The Kashmir Files is getting a lot of attention as it shows what actually happened with Kashmiri Pandits in the 90s. Although the topic has been explored in the past, many feel that the Vivek Agnihotri directorial is closest to showing the authentic sufferings of those people. Meanwhile, the filmmaker recently shared a shocking letter issued to a family in 1990 who had received death threats to never set their foot in Srinagar or else they’ll be murdered.

Advertisement

Since its announcement, the film was at the centre of attention as many applauded the makers of the film for telling the truth, while others protested against it. Now that the film finally got released, it is receiving a tremendous response; it has also shattered major box office records. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi.

Advertisement

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to his official Twitter and shared a spine chilling letter which reads issued to a ‘Kashmiri Hindu’ family. “You are IB. Your wife IB. We will kill all of you. Your 3 sons, 2 daughter in laws and their childs. Come to Srinagar and you will be murdered. Be careful, you are enemy.”

Sharing the letter, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “Thank you @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji for reminding everyone about India’s greatest value – The Truth. This is the TRUTH of Kashmir. If someone disputes this, I can present 1000s of original documents like this.”

Thank you @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji for reminding everyone about India’s greatest value – The Truth. This is the TRUTH of Kashmir. If someone disputes this, I can present 1000s of original documents like this.

सत्यमेव जयते। pic.twitter.com/amjHw78FJh — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 15, 2022

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched The Kashmir Files and slammed those who are protesting against the film. During the BJP Parliamentary meeting, PM spoke about Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial and said, “As you are witnessing, The Kashmir Files has become a hot topic. The entire gang, which raises flag of freedom of expression, is freaking out today and are unable to digest reality. Despite lauding the film for showing truth and its art, the entire ecosystem is trying to discredit the film. Somebody has shown the courage to show the reality.”

“The way these people are opposing this film for the past 5-6 days, my viewpoint is not film, my point is truth. They are shocked that the truth was suppressed for years, now someone is trying to show it. So they are trying to hide it as much as they can.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Raj Kaul (@adityarajkaul)

Must Read: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan To Kick-Off The Schedule With A Killer Action Sequence Involving A Helicopter?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube