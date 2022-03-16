Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is one of the much-awaited films in Bollywood. The film’s teaser was recently released and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screens. As excitement is in the air, Deepika’s look from the film has been leaked.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the team was snapped leaving the country earlier on March 4. The unit is filming for a song sequence in Spain and somehow pictures, believed to be from the highly anticipated movie, have leaked from the set.

Advertisement

In the leaked pictures, Deepika Padukone looked stunning as her hair was styled in beachy waves. She had wrapped herself in an orange jacket and was surrounded by other actors who were seeming of foreign origin. In another leaked picture, she was seen in a cutout fluorescent green swimsuit.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Shah Rukh Khan’s look from the film was also leaked on social media. The picture showed the drastic physical transformation the actor has undergone for the movie. In one of the pictures, King Khan is seen flaunting his six-pack abs. Not just that, he was also seen in his long-hair look for the movie.

SRK was seen holding a beam above him, shirtless and wearing green cargo pants. The look reminded us of his ripped physique for the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Needless to say, fans are in a treat when the film Pathaan releases in theatres!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing the role of a spy. While Deepika Padukone’s role is not revealed, John Abraham will be playing the role of antagonist. Salman Khan will also be making his cameo appearance as RAW agent Tiger. The movie is set for release on Republic Day 2023. It is billed as “a high-octane spy thriller”.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence On Bachchhan Paandey Box Office Getting Affected Because Of RRR Clash: “Very Unfortunate Thing But You Have To Deal With It“

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube