When Yash Raj Films quietly dropped the release date announcement video of their tentpole film Pathaan on the internet last week, the company created mass hysteria! Fans and audiences were taken by surprise as they saw a special video, with no film footage, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which was created to reveal the release date of the film to be Jan 25, 2023!

Advertisement

Pathaan is also incidentally SRK’s return to the cinemas after over 4 years and his fans took to the internet to shower unanimous love for the film and their favourite cine-idol! Director Siddharth Anand, opens up about the incredibly positive reception that the date announcement video has received from fans and audiences alike!

He says, “Pathaan has been designed to deliver the biggest action spectacle that audiences cannot even expect to see from the Hindi film industry. We are carefully and strategically building the entire campaign to engineer some of the biggest moments for fan hysteria around Pathaan. So, the date announcement video plays to the gallery big time. We knew that the fans were really thirsty for us to announce the film, given we had kept a lid on it for way too long.”

Advertisement

Siddharth explains what was kept in mind while crafting this unit. He says, “We have the most loved superstar of our generation, Shah Rukh Khan, with us. It is an honour and a responsibility for all of us. So, we really can’t misstep at any point and we ensured that this video was bang for the buck for everyone who was eagerly waiting for SRK to announce Pathaan! Add to that, we have the biggest female superstar of our country, Deepika Padukone in the film. This makes Pathan even more exciting as SRK and DP have delivered historic blockbusters.”

He adds, “On top of that we have John Abraham, who is undisputed in action and commands a huge and a loyal fan base that waits for him to take things several notches higher with every film that he does. So, there is pressure for us to deliver a cracking product and I love that there is this pressure and anticipation. It pushes me to deliver my best work and I’m hoping to do that again with Pathan.”

He further says, “I was delighted to see how the fans cheered for their favourite superstars in the loudest possible way. We wanted to generate conversation and fan frenzy with this unit and I’m glad we have achieved this at the start of the campaign.”

Pathaan will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Reacts To Rumoured Rifts With Arshad Warsi During Jolly LL.B 2: “No Basis To Such Reports”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube