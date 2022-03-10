Alia Bhatt is currently basking on the success of her biographical crime drama, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and has successfully revived theatres amid the pandemic crisis. After hectic days of promotions, the beauty was spotted enjoying a dinner day with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor last night. Netizens have some hilarious reactions. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

As most know, Gangubai also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Ajay Devgn amongst others. The film has already made collections of about 95.72 crores till its last Tuesday. Century has been a cakewalk for this Alia shouldered film. So the actress must be finally relieved that the reception is as she prayed for!

Advertisement

Last night, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out to a restaurant in Bandra. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was seen dressed in a white one-shoulder top and paired it with matching high-waist trousers. The Shamshera actor, on the other hand, wore a black and white printed shirt and completed his look with white sneakers.

Ranbir Kapoor was visibly a caring and protective boyfriend as he escorted Alia Bhatt towards their car. Many noticed how the actress kept blushing during the entire spotting. But several others had funny reactions as the paps kept shouting and calling her “Gangubai”.

A user wrote, “Gangu aur mangu do no sath mai hai”

A worried fan joked, “Bhai jeena haram kr dete h log bula bula kr”

“Fake relationship for Disaster Brahmastra,” wrote a troll.

Another commented, “What an odd pair”

Check out the viral video ft Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will mark their first on-screen reunion with Brahmastra. The film has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and will also witness Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan’s Expensive Properties: From Rs 100 Crore Duplex To A Farmhouse In Lonavala, ‘Greek God’ Of Bollywood Loves To Live Like A King!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube