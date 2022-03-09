Gulshan Grover has been a part of the entertainment industry for over four decades now. The actor started off with television and slowly made his way to the Bollywood industry. His fans fondly call him ‘Badman’ of the industry and all thanks to the negative characters that he has played over the years in Bollywood films. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when Grover in his book revealed a r*pe scene with late actress Sridevi while shooting their film ‘Sadma’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Sridevi was a superstar of her time. There’s still no actress that can even match the level of her stardom in the country and her aura was so positive and powerful. The Judaai actress was a part of the entertainment industry for over three decades and has done some incredible work in Hindi cinema including films like Nagina, English Vinglish and Mr. India to name a few. Coming back to Gulshan’s r*pe scene, he shared an excerpt in his book on how he shot it with the late actress.

Advertisement

Gulshan Grover wrote his own autobiography titled ‘Bad Man’ and shared an excerpt on the biggest learning of his life that read:

“Romu told Kamal and Balu about the cologne and there was much amusement on the set. As soon as Balu shouted, ‘Lights, Camera, Action!’ I lunged for Sridevi. Completely in character, she pushed me away so hard I landed in a heap on the floor several feet away. There was a roar of laughter from Kamal and Romu and with a hurried ‘Cut’ Balu came running towards me. He looked at me, sitting there looking stupefied, and said with a straight face, ‘What is this? The mighty villain has fallen!”

The excerpt from Gulshan Grover’s autobiography further read, “I quickly recovered my equilibrium and was back on my feet. The second take went off smoothly and we wrapped up the scene quickly, thanks to Sridevi. Without saying it in so many words, she made me realize just how important it was to enact a r*pe scene without hurting the dignity of my female co-star. Every actress resents and detests a strange man touching her. I don’t remember her exact words, but the gist of what Sridevi told me that day was that while projecting a certain emotion, I had to be careful not to make the object of my lust feel uncomfortable with my unwelcome attention. I had to ensure that no matter what, I was never out of line. That was the biggest lesson I learnt on the sets of Sadma, and one which I have diligently practised all through my career. In later years, in an interesting turn of events, given that I would make their lives hell onscreen, several heroines, from Rekha-ji, Anita Raj to Kimi Katkar, Dimple Kapadia, Manisha Koirala, Raveena Tandon, Tabu, Karisma Kapoor and Mahima Chaudhry often pushed their producers to sign me because I never inconvenienced them in scenes that demanded physical proximity.”

What are your thoughts on Gulshan Grover’s revelation on shooting a r*pe scene with Sridevi and the lesson he learnt post that? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar On Bollywood Vs Tollywood After Pushpa’s Mammoth Success: “Hum Sabko Yeh Prathna Karni Chahiye…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube