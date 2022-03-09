Malaika Arora made heads turn with the oh-so-hot outfit that she picked for the wedding bash of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. Filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani had hosted a party for the newlyweds and it saw who’s who of Bollywood making their presence felt. More than anything else, what heavily made headlines was Malaika Arora’s sheer black gown, which she had worn on the party night.

Now during her latest conversation, Malaika finally broke the silence on getting trolled for her dress and how her parents react when they read about such articles on the web.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Malaika Arora poured her heart and called people hypocrites. She said people are so hypocritical that if they would see the same gown on Jennifer Lawrence or Rihanna then they would have showered praise.

Malaika Arora, “All I could hear was it looked fabulous. I feel people are very hypocritical, they’re hypocrites if you ask me. The same thing you would see on a Rihanna, you would see on a JLo (Jennifer Lawrence) or a Beyonce and you’d be like, ‘Wow!’ and I love them! I think they’re women who inspire me every single day of mine. The same thing you do over here, immediately they’re like ‘what is she doing? She’s a mother, she’s this, she’s that!’ Why be hypocrites? I mean if you can appreciate the same on somebody else why can’t you appreciate it, make it a universal outlook, you know? I mean why have these double standards?”

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl Malaika further stated that if someone says that trolls don’t bother them are kidding or are trying to really use a great cover-up. “Initially yes, because I think it was new for everybody, for anyone and everyone, and we were all like ‘what the hell? I mean it would upset me and but then when time goes on, I just kind of brushed it aside,” she added.

Not only her even Malaika’s parents used to get worried. They used to tell her, “‘Beta, you know, someone said this, or some… I sat them down and said it. I said, ‘Bas, enough. Stop reading all this garbage, it’s complete bs. Please do not focus your energies on things like this. There are far better things to look for. Because at the end of the day, they are parents. They hear something somebody says and they’re like ‘we read this, or we heard this’.”

“After that, once I sat them down and I said it, I said it’s just complete bu*****t. So do not even spend a minute on trolls and what people say. So that was that, and that was the end of that conversation it never ever came up,” she concluded saying.

