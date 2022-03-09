Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff’s camaraderie in their movies have won them some massive fan following and love. Fans can’t get over the duo’s reel romance.

However, fans did you know that this reel romance could have turned into something real? Read on to know the whole scoop below.

It so happens when Tiger Shroff once revealed that he has a huge crush on actress Shraddha Kapoor. The actor while in an interview with Siddharth Kannan also revealed that he never dared to be upfront with the actress and state he had feelings for her. He said, “Meri bahut phat ti thi. Bas dekhta tha (I was very scared. I would just look at her). Not in a creepy way, but main bas dur se dekhta tha (I would just gaze at Shraddha from far away). Jab woh pass karti thi hallway mein toh uske baal udte the ( Her hair would fly when she would pass me in the hallway),”

When Shraddha Kapoor got to know about the confession the actress, amusingly, replied, “Mujhe pata hi nahi tha. Agar pata hota toh (I didn’t even know… if I had known), then I could do something about it.

Aww! They would have looked so cute together if they were a couple.

However, the two are quite happy with their respective partners currently. Tiger is presently dating Bollywood actress Disha Patani whereas Shraddha is reportedly dating Rohan Shrestha.

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff is presently gearing up for his upcoming film Ganpat. The actor would also be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. On the other hand Shraddha is currently making headlines for her upcoming untitled Luv Rajan project with Ranbir Kapoor.

Would you have loved to see Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff as a couple? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

