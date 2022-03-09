We often see disclaimers of No Smoking in theatres but despite that people still don’t give up smoking. Back in the day, there were a lot of actors like Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor among others, who were chain smokers. But soon these actors started living healthier lifestyles; similarly, Hrithik Roshan had also decided to quit the habit after he stumbled upon a book called The Easy Way to Quit Smoking by Allen Carr.

Back in 2012, the Krrish actor had said that he tried various ways to quit smoking but nothing worked, However, his life changed after he read the book. Interestingly, the actor got so encouraged by Allen’s work that he bought 40 copies so that he can distribute them to his industry friends, like, Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Bobby Deol.

As reported by IANS, Hrithik Roshan spoke about his smoking habit in an event, he told, “I wanted to give up smoking. I tried quitting five times before and failed. I tried nicotine patches and other methods, but nothing worked. I wanted to kick the habit so I began researching how to. I spoke to people who had quit, went online and read articles, saw testimonials of people on YouTube. I kept checking, and then finally I came across this book Alan Carr’s Easy Way To Stop Smoking, I ordered that book and the day I finished the book was the day I smoked my last ciggie.”

Hrithik Roshan adds, “The best thing about the book is that it doesn’t tell you to give up smoking. In fact, it encourages you to light up while reading and tells you to enjoy it. It does not talk poorly about smoking, or lungs and cancer, which is the best part. But by the time you are nearing the end, you don’t want to smoke any more.”

“It has worked for me, and I want more people to know about this and give up the habit. The book explains to you what addiction is and once you understand it, you are not addicted anymore.”

Hrithik Roshan further reveals what was Salman Khan’s reaction when the Bang Bang actor spoke about the book, “When I told Salman about the book he pointed to his head and said, ‘It has to come from here.’ I agree. No one can force or influence you. It has to be your decision. Like it was for me. And I have failed five times before but this time I have given it up for good.”

