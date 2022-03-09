Madhuri Dixit, who has appeared in nearly 70 Bollywood films, is now basking in the glory of her latest Netflix film The Fame Game. The actress was a 90’s heartthrob and has worked with most male stars of her time. Now she opens about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Bollywood’s very own “Dhak Dhak” girl was the country’s highest-paid actress throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. She has also been featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since its inception in 2012. Now she is on a promotional spree for her Netflix film.

Madhuri Dixit recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast wherein she spoke about the leading superstars of Bollywood. She said, “SRK is a very chivalrous guy, always making sure by saying, ‘are you comfortable, are you okay?’ he is a very caring person. Akshay is very driven, always wanting to prove himself. He was a practical joker on the sets. Saif’s one-liners are very funny. Salman is very naughty, he is not a loud person but very naughty. Unka ek swag hai (he has a swag).”

For the unversed, Padma Shree awarded actress has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Koyla and Anjaam. She shared screen space with Salman Khan in hits like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Saajan. Dixit has also worked with Saif and Akshay in the 1999 film Aarzoo.

Madhuri Dixit recently wished her younger son Ryan on his 17th birthday.She shared a sweet birthday wish for him along with a picture of him posing with her and her husband Dr Shriram Nene. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Happy birthday dear Ryan! You turn 17 today and I find it hard to believe that so much time has passed. Everyday I’m a little more proud of you for all the things I see you giving to the world. God bless you, son #Birthday #BirthdayBoy #17thBirthday #Family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

