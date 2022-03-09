Just after Shah Rukh Khan has his ‘AskSRK’ session a few days earlier on his Twitter account, his BFF Kajol recently kept an ‘AMA’ sesh on her Instagram handle for her dear fans.

Advertisement

From questioning her cousin Rani Mukerji to working once again with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, the Dilwale actress has now answered it all! Read on to know more.

Advertisement

So, Kajol recently conducted Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram handle on the special occasion of Women’s day. During this, the actress received a lot of questions regarding herself, her daughter Nysa and other things. Among others, one user asked Kajol about her cousin sister Rani Mukerji not being on the social media platform.

The question from the user read, “Plz Rani Mukerji ke baare mein batao, wo Insta pe kyu nahi hai?” (Please tell us about Rani Mukerji, why is she not on Instagram?). In response, Kajol said, “Dialling Rani, this is serious!” One particular question from a fan asked would the actress come back on a project with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. To this Kajol replied by hilariously commenting, “That is Karan’s pledge to take, wrong window, guys!” followed by a laughing emoji.

The actress, Karan, and Shah Rukh are known for many big-time projects like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and many more. The last time we saw Shah Ruk and Kajol together was in Dilwale. The movie also starred Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the movie Tribhanga which came out on 15 January 2021. The movie directed by Renuka Shahane stars Kajol alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: When Sonam Kapoor Claimed She Would Never Wear A Bikini On-Screen: “Inside I’m Still A Fat Girl”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube