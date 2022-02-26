Sonam Kapoor is known to be one of the most open-minded and versatile actresses the Bollywood industry has ever seen. While the actress is known to speak with a bold mind and with confidence, did you know she was uncomfortable wearing bikinis? Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Show business has its element of glam and fashion and under that bikini, photoshoots are seen as a common thing. While many celebrities including Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez have gone on to wear the sizzling costume onscreen, there are actresses like Sonam who didn’t feel comfortable revealing skin on the silver screen.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, in an old interview with a news agency, while talking about her body Sonam Kapoor revealed, “I don’t have the best body… I have loose skin. I look good because of the clothes I wear. I choose my clothes very carefully, which make me look thin and perfectly fit my body. I do work out a lot and try too keep a tab on what I eat but there is certain type, style and colour which suits me and I stick to that.”

Furthermore, talking about her insecurities, Sonam Kapoor added, “I will never wear a bikini on-screen because I am not confident enough. I know that I will not look good. I am not comfortable in showing off my body. I may look thin but inside I am still a fat girl.”

Sonam continued and said, “It’s because of my work I am determined to stay in shape. In my profession, there is a constant demand to look good with people watching you all the time. It’s my job to look good as there are people investing money in me. It’s also that I love clothes a lot and I just want to fit into them so I try and maintain my body.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Ak vs Ak as herself.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Alia Bhatt Brings Back The Lost Moviegoers At The Ticket Window!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube