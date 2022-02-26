Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most anticipated releases of the year 2022. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is a biopic of a brothel worker who later turned into a mafia queen. The buzz around the film is quite strong and box office fanatics are keeping a close watch on this Alia starrer and well, it makes sense. After Allu Arjun’s Pushpa this is the biggest release that the entertainment industry is witnessing at the moment also keeping in mind the global pandemic scenario. Read below to know the early trends of Gangubai.

A week ago, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Badhaai Do’ was released. And although the film received raving reviews from critics and fans, it still failed to garner viewers in the theatre. But if we talk about the SLB directorial, box office fans have huge expectations from this one and Alia has been going all out to promote the film in the city.

The numbers for Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi isn’t out yet but have done a fairly good job at the box office for day one. And as far as early trends for the second day is considered, it is estimated between 9-10 crores for the day.

The word of mouth is really strong around Gangubai Kathiawadi and since it’s one of the biggest releases after Pushpa, great numbers are expected in terms of the business for the film. Next ‘big’ box office releases are Robert Pattinson’s The Batman & SS Rajamouli’s epic-saga RRR. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial could rule the roost till then.

The official numbers for Friday aren’t in yet but are estimated at around 9-10 crores only. Alia hasn’t left any stone unturned to put her heart and soul into this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. As a matter of fact, the actress went to theatres yesterday in the city to see the response to her film.

Have you guys booked your tickets yet? If not, what are you waiting for? It’s a masterpiece and you wouldn’t want to miss it for the world.

