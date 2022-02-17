Alia Bhatt is currently at Berlin International Film Festival for the premiere of her upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiwadi.’ The actress is accompanied by none other than, the director himself – Sanjay Leela Bhansali. At the press conference, Sanjay revealed interesting insights about Alia’s character and how she talks in the ‘Gangubai’ language at home with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Alia is seen playing the role of Gangubai which is inspired by a real-life character of a brother worker in Mumbai who later turned into a ‘Mafia queen.’ A user on Twitter shared a video of Sanjay talking about Ranbir complaining about Alia’s language at home and how she has become this character at home also.

Advertisement

Sharing the video on Twitter, the fan page wrote, “Her boyfriend complains about her speaking like Gangubai at home 😂❤️ – Sanjay Leela Bhansali #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #GangubaiKathiawadi”. In the video, SLB can be heard saying, “I think she’s become more Gangubai than Alia in real life. Her boyfriend complains about her speaking like Gangubai at home. It’s just completely becoming one with the character.”

Take a look at Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt’s video here:

Her boyfriend complains about her speaking like Gangubai at home 😂❤️ – Sanjay Leela Bhansali #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #GangubaiKathiawadi pic.twitter.com/ukQgBdCBgD — Phoebe ☆ #Jabsaiyaan (@aliapatakhahaii) February 16, 2022

Haha, we could really imagine Ranbir Kapoor complaining about Alia to SLB.

Meanwhile recently in an interview with PTI, Sanjay Leela Bhansali praised Alia Bhatt’s performance in ‘Dholida’ and said, “I didn’t know if Alia was such a good dancer, but when she danced in ‘Dholida’… I thought here was an actor who finally transcended… It’s a very gooseflesh moment for me to even talk about it, that you transcend and forget who’s in front of you, what you look like and what you feel. She just became one with that character and expressed all our angst, all the anguish and all that she’d gone through in that one song. It’s a shot that I will take to my grave. I think if there’s any shot that I want to be played when I breathe my last, it will be Alia doing that shot because it is completely the best thing that I’ve seen an actor do in a very, very long time.”

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Was Arrested For Threatening A Journalist Who Claimed He Spent A Night With His Maya Memsaab Co-Star Deepa Shahi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube