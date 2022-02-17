Even though Shah Rukh Khan is away from the big screen but he still makes his presence felt for some or other reasons. The King of Bollywood is known for his charming personality and humorous interview, but there are very few instances when SRK has lost his cool. Did you know, back in 1992 the Zero star was arrested after he hurled abuses and threatened a journalist for writing a fake scandalous story about him and actress Deepa Sahi after they shot an explicit scene for Maya Memsaab?

The 1993 movie was a mystery drama directed by Ketan Mehta and the husband of Deepa. It is based on Gustave Flaubert’s 1857 novel Madame Bovary.

As per Anupama Chopra’s book King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepa Shahi shot an intimate scene for Maya Memsaab. Those scenes were filmed in the presence of the actresses’ husband and film director Ketan Mehta.

According to Anupama Chopra’s book, a journalist from the Cine Blitz magazine had published a story that Ketan Mehta asked his wife Deepa Shahi to spend a night with Shah Rukh Khan in a hotel so that they get comfortable before shooting a highly explicit scene for Maya Memsaab. The report further claimed that the next day they shot the scene in the presence of Ketan and a DOP.

Reportedly the superstar thought it was a certain journalist named Keith D’Costa who had written the news. Shah Rukh Khan then abused and threatened the journalist, the matter escalated so much so that the reporter police protection and filed a case against him.

A few years back, SRK while appearing in My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman spoke about the incident, he told, “I got very angry and I called up the editor and I said, ‘You wrote this’. He said ‘But listen can you just take it… it’s just a joke’. So I said, ‘I don’t find it funny’ and went down to the office and I misbehaved a lot and…”

Talking about his arrest, Shah Rukh Khan shared, “I was shooting a film and the cops came. They sat down very sweetly and said, ‘we have a few questions to ask you’ I said, ‘do you want me to pack and we can chat in my car?’ Because I always assume anyone who meets me is a fan (laughs). They said, ‘no, we want you to come in our car!’ said SRK.”

Shah Rukh Khan was out on bail and interestingly he called the editor and said, “Now I’m in jail, and I’m not scared. Now you be very scared.” However, a few years later, the Don star came to know that Keith D’Costa didn’t write the story, due to this the superstar personally went and apologised to the journalist.

