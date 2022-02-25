Ever since Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan were snapped with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar rumours around their acting debut began to make headlines. It was also being reported that along with Suhana and Agastya, Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor will also be seen with them. The latest buzz is that these star kids are all set to make their acting debut with Zoya’s film Archie which will reportedly stream on OTT platform Netflix.

Advertisement

While there’s no confirmation from Suhana or Agastya’s side, Boney Kapoor has recently confirmed his daughter Khushi Kapoor’s acting debut with Zoya Akhtar. Read on.

Advertisement

Confirming the same to India Today, Boney Kapoor revealed that Khushi will begin shooting from April. He said, “She will start shooting for her film in April. Can’t tell you more, you will know more about it soon.” He also revealed that whenever his kids need him he’s always there for them. He has been giving his input too but he believes that final decisions should be theirs.

He further told the portal, “As a father, I do that with Arjun and I will do that with Jahnvi, and Khushi also. Where Arjun and Jahnvi are concerned, they are already there and are doing very well for themselves and whenever they need me I am always there. At the same time, we are confident about talking about films, approaches, and all those things. Obviously, my inputs are there and it will remain as a father and as a producer. With my experience, I tell them what would be right but the decision is theirs. I talk to them about the commercial aspects, but the final decision is on them.”

Earlier speaking about Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya’s debut as Archie, a source close to the film revealed to the same entertainment portal revealed that Agastya will play the role of Archie in Zoya Akhtar’s film, which will also star Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan. Apart from these two-star kids, young actors from non-film families will also be a part of the film.

“Zoya Akhtar has conducted a lot of auditions with young boys and girls who will be a part of the film. As far as Agastya is concerned, he has been taking acting lessons. Unlike his sister Navya, who doesn’t have any plans to step into showbiz, Agastya seems quite interested in acting,” the source added.

Must Read: When Sushmita Sen Spoke About Her Relationship With Ricky Martin & Claimed She Always Knew He Was Gay, “I’ve Been So Proud Of Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube