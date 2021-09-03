Advertisement

The entertainment industry woke up to terrible news of Sidharth Shukla’s demise on Thursday morning. Celebs like Varun Dhawan, Arshi Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Rashami Desai and others shared their grief on social media. Recently, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor took to her social media and said she is feeling numb from yesterday.

Sidharth Shukla made his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Broken But Beautiful season 3 opposite Sonia Rathee, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor played the role of Agastya Rao in the web series for which he was highly praised by his fans and critics.

Sharing her emotions on Instagram, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Numb since yest! Same@sinking feeling of last year ! Two young dynamos n a fate unplanned ! Rest in peace dear Sidharth! Never thought Agastya rao‘s story wud end like this! Strength to d family loved ones n fans ! I can say with d love our show got he was loved by his fans!! #ripsidharthshukla”

Although Ekta did not take any names but she also referred to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the actor passed away last year at his Mumbai residence where he was found dead. Ekta helped Sushant his break in her show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil; however, it was Zee TV show Pavitra Rishta that made him a household name.

Meanwhile, Sonia Rathee who romanced Sidharth Shukla in Broken But Beautiful was shattered hearing the news of the actor’s death. Sonia expressed her sorrow in her Instagram, where she also talked about her bond with the late actor, she wrote, “Still doesn’t feel real. I’ll miss our random conversations mid-shot, your infectious smile every time you walked into a room, your constant support and belief in me, and your ability to make a persons day. You had a heart of gold and I had the pleasure of getting to know it. I will forever cherish the moments we got to spend together. I’m gonna miss you. You were an incredible human being and a true friend, you’ll forever be remembered.”

Sidharth’s final rites were completed a few hours ago in Mumbai; the actor took his last breath yesterday in Cooper Hospital. Not only his family but the whole nation is devastated by his death.

